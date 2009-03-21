RSS

Americans

The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  An expression of outrage is the highest compliment that politicians can bestow up New Yorker ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2534.jpe

Add “weak dollar” to the list of factors that driveup the cost of gasoline for Americans. War, political u,The New Economy more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES