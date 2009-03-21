Americans
Women's hockey team to play for National Championship
The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Super Capers Spoofs the Superheroes
Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
They Must Be Joking
An expression of outrage is the highest compliment that politicians can bestow up New Yorker ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Weak U.S. Dollar Adds To Pain at the Pump
Add “weak dollar” to the list of factors that driveup the cost of gasoline for Americans. War, political u,The New Economy more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE