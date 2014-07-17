Americorps
Heroes of the Week: City Year Milwaukee AmeriCorps Members
Founded in Boston in 1988, the nonprofit City Year partners with public schools to offer full-time targeted intervention (tutoring and mentorship) for at-risk students. The organization uses the more
Jul 17, 2014 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: College Possible AmeriCorps Coaches and Volunteers
College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more
Apr 3, 2014 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Strength and Vulnerability With Marti Gobel and Ensemble
There simply are NOT enough decent stage roles for African-Americans in Milwaukee theatre. With solidly impressive performances of a competent contemporary script, Uprooted/Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Crumbs From The Table of Joy is.. more
Jan 17, 2011 11:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youth Leaders
Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff