The Amish Project
Performing Arts Weekly: April 20-26, 2017
A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Someday My Prince Won’t Come
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM Roger Rapoport A&E Feature
‘The Amish Project’ featuring Deborah Staples
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Theater Happenings: July 24
■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more
Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater