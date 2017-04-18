RSS

The Amish Project

sunsetplayhouse-dixieswimclub.jpg.jpe

A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegatewayshakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM A&E Feature

theaterpreview_amish.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Theater

■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more

Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES