Amnesty International

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM Home Movies

 WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more

Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mention The Secret Policeman’s Ball and music usually comes to mind—performances by an array of top performers from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in a series of fundraisers for Amnesty International. But comedy was always at the heart of the projec.. more

Feb 9, 2010 12:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Amnesty International put itself at the forefront of popular culture in the ‘70s when—years before Live AID—it inaugurated a series of “Secret Policeman’s Balls” to call attention to oppression in nations all over the world. The wonderful effect .. more

Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Amnesty International was an obscure activist group for many years after its founding in 1961. Its mission to eliminate torture and free prisoners of conscience was thrust onto the pop culture stage by a series of Amnesty International events, th.. more

Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

