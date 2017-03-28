Amos Pitsch
Platinum Boys Keep it Real
The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Static Eyes Stay Rambunctious on Their 'Thaw' 7-Inch
Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Tenement Go Long
Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more
Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Tenement’s Appleton- Bred Punk
It’s often hard to like amazingly talented bands. Talent can breed pretentiousness, and pretentiousness can breed assholes. That’s why bands like Appleton-based Tenement are so noteworthy: They put out great... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music