RSS

Amos Pitsch

platinumboysbymelissaleejohsnon2.jpg.jpe

The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Music Feature

localmusic_staticeyes.jpg.jpe

Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

ten.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Matt Stranger

Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more

Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

It’s often hard to like amazingly talented bands. Talent can breed pretentiousness, and pretentiousness can breed assholes. That’s why bands like Appleton-based Tenement are so noteworthy: They put out great... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES