Amsterdam
The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance (Viking), by Anders Rydell
The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Snowapple: Tracks (Zip Records)
Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks. The music constantly jumps between different styles. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:53 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Klassik's Death of a Beatmaker
Aug 19, 2010 9:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mar. 5 - Mar. 11
The Seventh Seal @ The Weasler Auditorium, 8:30 p.m. Thetwo book-ending images in Ingmar Bergman’s 195,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Hazards of Burglary
In the course of robbingYaakov Kanelsky’s apart ment in Brooklyn, N. Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE