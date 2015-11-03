RSS

Amused

The audition announcement was a little confusing for me. The Brumder Mansion staging of Megan Ann Jacobs’ a MUSEd had only just closed six or seven days prior to the announcement that there would be auditions for a Bay Players production of .. more

Nov 3, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more

Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12184.jpe

If it seems premature and injudicious to undertake a critical look at President Barack Obama’s daunting first year in office, journalist-historian Jonathan Alter, author of the Franklin Roosevelt biography The Defining Moment, comes with im... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

blogimage11995.jpe

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

