Amused
Auditions for aMUSEd with Bay Players
The audition announcement was a little confusing for me. The Brumder Mansion staging of Megan Ann Jacobs’ a MUSEd had only just closed six or seven days prior to the announcement that there would be auditions for a Bay Players production of .. more
Nov 3, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Muse in the Brumder
It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more
Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
President Obama: Year One
If it seems premature and injudicious to undertake a critical look at President Barack Obama’s daunting first year in office, journalist-historian Jonathan Alter, author of the Franklin Roosevelt biography The Defining Moment, comes with im... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books 3 Comments
Planned Parenthood Celebration w/ Chester French, Prophetic and DJ Madhatter
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee