RSS

Amy Adams

film_arrival_a.jpg.jpe

Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more

Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM Film Reviews

almostchristmas.jpg.jpe

Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, is yet another example of the shrill comedic films that have been trotted out by Hollywood every holiday season for the past decade. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:18 PM Film Clips

film_bigeyes_facebook.jpg.jpe

Big Eyes / via Facebook

Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Film Reviews

americanhustle.jpg.jpe

We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more

Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM Film Reviews

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

In the comfortable claustrophobia of the Bronx, 1964, the setting and time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Church may already have been riddled with them. Directed by John Patrick Shanley from his own play,.. more

Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3455.jpe

If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong, menthol cigarette, then chances are Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys will be right up your ally. This Milwaukee group, a perpetua,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Frances McDormand strays far from the sardonic country of the Coen Brothers, her regular employers, for a jolly romp in 1930s London, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day. McDormand stretches her acting range as Guinevere Pettigrew, a dowdy failure as .. more

Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Chicken Scratch Deluxe Edition ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES