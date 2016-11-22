Amy Adams
The ‘Arrival’ of the Aliens
Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more
Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 11.10
Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, is yet another example of the shrill comedic films that have been trotted out by Hollywood every holiday season for the past decade. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:18 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Big Eyes
Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more
Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
American Hustle
We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more
Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Dec. 16
Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 11
This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more
Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Doubt and Certainty
In the comfortable claustrophobia of the Bronx, 1964, the setting and time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Church may already have been riddled with them. Directed by John Patrick Shanley from his own play,.. more
Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
Frances McDormand strays far from the sardonic country of the Coen Brothers, her regular employers, for a jolly romp in 1930s London, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day. McDormand stretches her acting range as Guinevere Pettigrew, a dowdy failure as .. more
Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
