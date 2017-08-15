RSS

Amy Brinkman-Sustache

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM Dance

This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more

Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM A&E Feature

Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more

Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM Dance

Looking for new ideas, tap dance choreographers sometimes succumb to gimmickry. Danceworks on Tap avoided that nicely in Tap the Map, a new concert performed at more

Aug 14, 2014 5:56 PM Classical Music

Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more

Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM Classical Music

“The Pursuit of Tappyness” is the title of this summer's annual concert by Danceworks on Tap (DOT). Steps and styles will be tracked down the corridors of history to the present in three performances at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, Aug. more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

