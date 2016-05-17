Amy Hansmann

RSS

Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more

May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

When acting is true to acting, anyone can be anything onstage. Men can be women. Women can be men. People can be gods or inanimate objects or whatever. It’s okay. It’s the stage. I’d like to think we’re all okay with that. Granted, there are a few.. more

Dec 26, 2014 3:00 PM Theater

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Theater

There can be purity and simplicity in a play about a woman, her husband and her lover. Given the opportunity to breathe on an intimate studio theater stage, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal has emotional gravity to draw in an audience. Soulstice Th... more

Sep 19, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more

May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Theater

Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Madison-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Sean Michael Dargan takes his time releasing albums, but they tend to be worth the wait. His crisp Snap Your Fingers & Stomp Your Feet arrives five years after The Big Picture (which, incidentally,... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

