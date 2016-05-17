Amy Hansmann
The Secretaries at the UC Next Month
Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more
May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
All Women In Macbeth In Soulstice In Winter
When acting is true to acting, anyone can be anything onstage. Men can be women. Women can be men. People can be gods or inanimate objects or whatever. It’s okay. It’s the stage. I’d like to think we’re all okay with that. Granted, there are a few.. more
Dec 26, 2014 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Powerful Contemporary Romantic Drama
Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three People Seen In Reverse
There can be purity and simplicity in a play about a woman, her husband and her lover. Given the opportunity to breathe on an intimate studio theater stage, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal has emotional gravity to draw in an audience. Soulstice Th... more
Sep 19, 2013 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Sisters Before a Funeral
The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more
May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sean Michael Dargan
Madison-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Sean Michael Dargan takes his time releasing albums, but they tend to be worth the wait. His crisp Snap Your Fingers & Stomp Your Feet arrives five years after The Big Picture (which, incidentally,... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews