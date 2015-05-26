RSS

Amy Heart

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

May 26, 2015 8:57 PM News Features 6 Comments

Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Daily Dose

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

With gas prices soaring again and energy costs slated to grow in the long term, it's a great time to consider... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month. more

Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

