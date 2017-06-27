Amy Poehler
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Inside Out
Emotions are the stars of Pixar’s latest 3D animated feature, occupying more screen time than the protagonist inhabited by those feelings. In Inside Out, 11-year-old Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) sinks into a confusion of roiling, contendi... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE