Nancy Pearl Talks with Kathleen Dunn About Books and Things at Boswell
Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Amy Waldman Books
My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength and What Makes a Family (Gotham Books), by Zach Wahls (with Bruce Littlefield)
Disclosure: I've known Zach Wahls after he could talk but before he could read or write and years before he became a YouTube sensation at 19. His testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment in Iowa to deny legal status to same-sex coup... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Amy Waldman Books
