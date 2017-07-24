Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: March 30, 2017
Asif Kapadia achieved prominence with Amy, a groundbreaking documentary composed in part from cellphone video left behind by the troubled singer Amy Winehouse. He veers sharply rightward with Ali and Nino, a bodice-ripping romance story bet... more
Mar 28, 2017 David Luhrssen Home Movies
Amy
Amy is a fascinating documentary, tracing the simultaneous rise and fall of a talented woman, Amy Winehouse, driven to self-expression but unable to exorcise her demons through music. more
Jul 7, 2015 David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Grammy Noms, In Brief
The Grammy Nominations, in brief: • Amy Winehouse earns six nominations, and dominates the major categories • Kanye West gets the most nods, eight • Despite a cold critical reception for their newest, The Foo Fighters score an impressive.. more
Dec 6, 2007
