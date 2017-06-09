RSS

Anaba Tea Room

vgad_pressurecast 185.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Jun 9, 2017 4:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

diningout.jpg.jpe

Many were disappointed when the Anaba Tea Room quietly closed its doors a few months ago. True, the menu was a bit quirky with lunches offering little more than pots of tea and tiny more

Mar 19, 2014 12:58 AM Dining Preview

artrev.jpg.jpe

The vespery palette is intentionally limited, striving to manage the grandeur: muted whites, algae greens and browns. Smoke and haze and fog. Her forms, though easily more

Feb 26, 2014 12:55 AM Visual Arts

On beautiful summer days, the rooftop garden of Anaba is one of the most spectacular places in town for lunch. In the cold season, Anaba withdraws to the darker comfort of the lower level of its garden shop. Either way, it offers an extensi... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage13681.jpe

When you first enter Shorewood’s Garden Room, it seems like an unlikely place for a restaurant. In fact, it feels more like you are walking into a garden center. But this is no ordinary place. Continue down a level and you will find the Ana... more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Hunter S. Thompson was considered past his peak when he killed himself in 2005. During the high times of the 1960s and ‘70s, however, Thompson helped revitalize journalism through his audacity, his willingness to use the tactics of fiction in th.. more

Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

George Watts & Son 761 N.Jefferson St. 290-5700 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES