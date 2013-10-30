Anal Sex
Open Relationships, Anal Sex
My girl and I have been together for almost seven years now. Last year, I had a same-sex encounter and got caught. I’ve been with men in the past and always enjoyed the feeling it brought during sex. She has always known about my past exper... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:27 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
His-and-Hers Harnesses
My husband and I are thinking about exploring anal sex. We both want to get the experience of penetration. I would need a strap-on, and I want him to wear one too. Is this a crazy idea? Can you recommend a his-and-hers strap-on set? Also, a... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
You Might Not Want To Put That Life-like Dildo In Your GF’s Butt
I recently purchased my girlfriend a very life-like dildo. She's only used it once that I know of, but all indications are that she really likes it. My question is: Should the toy be used to acclimate her to anal sex? And if so, should more
Apr 4, 2013 5:39 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
We’re Both Turned On By Anal Sex, But Can’t Seem To Get It Right
My husband and I have been married 27 years, and we have great sex. We have, just in the last few months, been doing anal. It's a big turn-on for both of us. He is big and hard at the start, but as soon as he gets near or more
Mar 7, 2013 12:20 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Is Frequent Anal Sex Unsafe?
My boyfriend and I have anal sex frequently. We both are disease-free, and I let him ejaculate in my anus. I wanted to know: is that safe or will it cause any damage to my rectum? more
Jan 11, 2013 1:21 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Overcoming the Awkward: Talking About Sex With a Partner
Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more
Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Anal Stimulation During Solo Play
What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself? As with last month's reader question about face-to-face anal sex, there's no one “best” position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abiliti more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Face-to-Face Anal Sex
What is the easiest way to have anal sex and look your partner in the face? People of all genders, and partners of all gender combinations, enjoy anal sex for many different reasons, and there are as many different creative... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Bleeding During Anal Sex: What's Going On?
I've been in a same-sex relationship for four years now. We have anal sex. Our problem is that my boyfriend always bleeds every time we do it. He has been diagnosed before with hemorrhoids. What is the best way that we can continue having a... more
Dec 16, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
He Comes Before I Do… What Can We Do?
My boyfriend always finishes before I can orgasm. What can we do about that? Although I don't know the gender of the person who submitted this question, I'm going to answer as if the writer is female. This is because it's not uncommon... more
Dec 8, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress