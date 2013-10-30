RSS

Anal Sex

My girl and I have been together for almost seven years now. Last year, I had a same-sex encounter and got caught. I’ve been with men in the past and always enjoyed the feeling it brought during sex. She has always known about my past exper... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:27 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

My husband and I are thinking about exploring anal sex. We both want to get the experience of penetration. I would need a strap-on, and I want him to wear one too. Is this a crazy idea? Can you recommend a his-and-hers strap-on set? Also, a... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:10 PM Sexpress

I recently purchased my girlfriend a very life-like dildo. She's only used it once that I know of, but all indications are that she really likes it. My question is: Should the toy be used to acclimate her to anal sex? And if so, should more

Apr 4, 2013 5:39 PM Sexpress

My husband and I have been married 27 years, and we have great sex. We have, just in the last few months, been doing anal. It's a big turn-on for both of us. He is big and hard at the start, but as soon as he gets near or more

Mar 7, 2013 12:20 AM Sexpress

My boyfriend and I have anal sex frequently. We both are disease-free, and I let him ejaculate in my anus. I wanted to know: is that safe or will it cause any damage to my rectum? more

Jan 11, 2013 1:21 PM Sexpress

Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more

Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Sexpress

What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself? As with last month's reader question about face-to-face anal sex, there's no one “best” position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abiliti more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

What is the easiest way to have anal sex and look your partner in the face? People of all genders, and partners of all gender combinations, enjoy anal sex for many different reasons, and there are as many different creative... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress

I've been in a same-sex relationship for four years now. We have anal sex. Our problem is that my boyfriend always bleeds every time we do it. He has been diagnosed before with hemorrhoids. What is the best way that we can continue having a... more

Dec 16, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

My boyfriend always finishes before I can orgasm. What can we do about that? Although I don't know the gender of the person who submitted this question, I'm going to answer as if the writer is female. This is because it's not uncommon... more

Dec 8, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES