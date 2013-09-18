Andrea Riseborough
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 18
More interesting than the zombies are the human survivors. In the third Living Dead movie by George Romero—the man most responsible for the space occupied in our imagination by zombies—mad science clashes with military madness, and fatalism... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 30
Perhaps the hand of executive producer Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is discernable in the future-is-now backdrop for this British crime drama. Many cool visual moments—London in glass and steel and a man chasing motorbikes on foot—dress up a... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Mod Mobsters
The lower middle class beach resort of Brighton, a British Asbury Park with boardwalks and arcades, provides an intriguing backdrop to <em>Brighton Rock</em>. Director Rowan Joffe\'s debut (out on DVD) places Graham Greene\'s novel in a <em>Quadro.. more
Dec 28, 2011 12:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact—dinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived more
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee