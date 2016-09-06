Andreas Delfs
Who Will Lead the MSO?
The 2016-2017 season is the last for Edo de Waart as Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal conductor and music director. The search begins for his successor. more
Sep 6, 2016 2:10 PM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide
Classical Happening: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony’s Restrained ‘German Requiem’
Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more
Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fifth in Uihlein Hall
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
MSO Unveils Chen's Exotic 'Iris'
Last weekend was the second preview of the May 11 appearance of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. I think it's safe to say that few involved knew what to expect in composer Qigang Chen's 45-minute work, Iris dévoilée.. more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Andreas Delfs Cooks Up Heat in MSO Return
There was an understandable spirit of anticipation in the air at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. Andreas Delfs returned to the podium, his first appearance in this city since leaving the position of MSO music director in Jun... more
May 17, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Summerfest Announces Rock Stage Headliners
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
Andreas Delfs’ MSO Legacy
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Andreas Delfs Takes His Final Bow in Milwaukee
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Strident Debut
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music