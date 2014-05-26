Andrei Tarkovsky
Hard to be a God?
May 26, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tarkovsky’s Russian Nostalghia
Imagesfrom any Andrei Tarkovsky film might haunt your memory and imaginationforever—if you first shut down the twitching, agitated pace and sensoryoverload of contemporary life, putting yourself in a mental space where yo.. more
Jan 15, 2014 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elgar and Chopin at MSO
This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Max Yela Heads UWM’s Special Collections
In 1994, Max Yela transferred to UW-Milwaukee from the Special Collections Department of the University of Delaware Library, becoming UWM’s first Special Collections librarian. Since then, he has established programs, events and services th... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff