Andres Garuz
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Scene You Need’
Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Goodbye, Sweet Prince, Or So We All Presume
Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews