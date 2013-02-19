Andrew Bogut
Brandon Jennings: Point of No Return?
The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Not With a Bango, But a Whimper
It was a modest goal, to be sure, but it was within the Bucks' reach. Energized by the mid-March trade that landed shooting guard Monta Ellis from Golden State, they climbed to the .500 mark on April 7 and were a half-game behind New York..... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Time Like Now for a Re-Revamping
Two years ago, a midseason trade for John Salmons energized the Bucks and helped propel them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. But in a scenario all too familiar over the last decade, the good times didn't last. Now the ... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Stirring Up the Passion, Or Maybe Not
Slim Pickens, in Blazing Saddles, twanged it best: “What in the wahd, wahd world of sports is a-goin' on here?” Three weeks ago the Bucks were on a roll—six wins in eight games, including two over Miami—and playing with energ more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Well, Hello, Ma-Dolly!
What a tough weekend for the state's big-time basketball teams. Marquette's seven-game winning streak ended when the defense disappeared at Notre Dame. Wisconsin's six-game roll ended because the Badgers stayed ice-cold outside and got... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports