Martin Scorsese Ponders the 'Silence' of God
Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mel Gibson’s ‘True Story’
Mel Gibson returns as the director of Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that recounts the story of Desmond T. Doss, the World War II conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for bravely tending to wounded G.I.s on Okinawa. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 11.3
Doctor Strange is a Marvel comic book film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character—a renowned neurosurgeon robbed of his craft when his hands are damaged in a car accident. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 10.6.15
In worst cases, foreclosure means eviction from your home by implacable sheriff’s deputies with your possessions hauled to the curbside. 99 Homes depicts this as the ultimate middle-class nightmare when a corrupt, rapacious broker, Rick Car... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Maybe this is a minority view: I thought Toby Maguire was superb as Spider-Man, thank you, and rebooting the franchise so soon was more about Hollywood’s appetite for comic-based blockbusters than any groundswell for putting a new face on t... more
May 5, 2014 8:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Amazing Spider-Man
The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Never Let Me Go
Odd notes are struck in the key of somber from the start of Never Let Me Go and the mood never lifts. Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield star in this downbeat look at an alternate realityone in which most diseases have been cured .. more
Feb 4, 2011 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wendy and Lucy
Wendy and Lucy, a Kelly Reichardt film made on a budget almost as penny-wise as its cash-strapped protagonist, follows a girl and her dog in a worse-for-wear '88 Honda Accord as they trek from heartland Indiana through the Pacific Northwest... more
May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee