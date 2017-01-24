RSS

Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM Film Reviews

Mel Gibson returns as the director of Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that recounts the story of Desmond T. Doss, the World War II conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for bravely tending to wounded G.I.s on Okinawa. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:14 PM Film Reviews

Doctor Strange is a Marvel comic book film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character—a renowned neurosurgeon robbed of his craft when his hands are damaged in a car accident. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:58 PM Film Clips

In worst cases, foreclosure means eviction from your home by implacable sheriff’s deputies with your possessions hauled to the curbside. 99 Homes depicts this as the ultimate middle-class nightmare when a corrupt, rapacious broker, Rick Car... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:47 PM Film Clips

Maybe this is a minority view: I thought Toby Maguire was superb as Spider-Man, thank you, and rebooting the franchise so soon was more about Hollywood’s appetite for comic-based blockbusters than any groundswell for putting a new face on t... more

May 5, 2014 8:34 PM Film Reviews

Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM Film Clips

The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Odd notes are struck in the key of somber from the start of Never Let Me Go and the mood never lifts. Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield star in this downbeat look at an alternate realityone in which most diseases have been cured .. more

Feb 4, 2011 12:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Wendy and Lucy, a Kelly Reichardt film made on a budget almost as penny-wise as its cash-strapped protagonist, follows a girl and her dog in a worse-for-wear '88 Honda Accord as they trek from heartland Indiana through the Pacific Northwest... more

May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

