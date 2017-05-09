RSS

Andrew Lloyd Webber

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more

Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dear Ruthie answers an email from a reader thanking her and other Drag performers for their work in the Milwaukee community, and plugs exicting events including a Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X., March 10; Drag Queen Bing... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:23 PM Hear Me Out

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In.. more

Mar 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Those familiar with a more sentimentalized approach to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved The Phantom of the Opera may find themselves pleasantly surprised by Cameron Mackintosh’s lavishly mounted, spectacularly detailed production at the Mar... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:35 AM Theater 1 Comments

The national touring company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical drama Evita, at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in a disappointingly short run, turned in an exhilarating performance on opening night. With its riveting score ripe wit... more

Feb 13, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

Romantic love lies at the heart of nearly all musical theatre (at least, all of the musical theatre I can think of right now . . . ) A piece of musical theatre that focuses entirely on various aspects of romantic love, Aspects Of Love comes acro.. more

Jul 16, 2011 8:42 PM Theater

With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Although he lent his voice to the children’s movie Cars, you wouldn’t want this more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Beyond serving us some of the world’s best coffee beans and tea leaves, as well as some of the tastiest locally sourced food in the city, the owners of Alterra have given Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs a comfortable haven, a place where ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo inherited their love of rough rhythm and blues from their father, Ringo Garza Sr., who with his own brothers formed The Falcones, which played Spanish conjunto music throughout south Texas in ... more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

