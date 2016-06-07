RSS

Andrew Norman

classicalreview_andrewnorman_byalexandragardner.jpg.jpe

The final concert of Present Music’s 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:54 PM Classical Music

classical review.jpg.jpe

On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more

Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Classical Music

sheetmusic01.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES