Andrew Norman
Present Music’s Season Finale
The final concert of Present Music’s 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature