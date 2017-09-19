Andrew Parchman
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Professor Lonsdale at Tenth Street
The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more
Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Scene Ends And The Sword Is Gone
Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more
Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Chorus’ Moving ‘In Memoriam’
Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Polish Fest
Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee