Andrew Shelp
The Milwaukee Psych Fest Presents ‘DIY Culture at its Finest’
Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more
May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for a Crowded Four-Day Weekend
Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Prince Rama w/ Catacombz and Moss Folk @ Mad Planet
Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more
Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cactus Club Hosts the Inaugural Milwaukee Psych Fest
With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more
Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Melanie Brylow Local Music