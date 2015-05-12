RSS

Andrew Shelp

Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more

May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Music Feature

Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Local Music

Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more

Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Concert Reviews

With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more

Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Local Music

