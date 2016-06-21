Andrew Stanton
Finding Family in Pixar’s Latest
Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Thinking About John Carter
<p> <em>The Lorax</em>, the highest grossing movie of 2012 on opening weekend, provided at least temporary relief for Hollywood's anxiety over sinking movie attendance. But then came <em>John Carter</em>, the year's biggest opening weekend disaste.. more
Mar 18, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture'
Shell, a Boston University facultymember, Atlantic magazine contributorand author of Th Cheap: TheHigh Cost of Discount ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books