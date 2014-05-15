Andrew Swant
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
Hamlet A.D.D.
Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more
May 8, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation
Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more
Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Alchemist Theatre Brings Classic Video Games to Life
Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Haitian Hope Revival w/ Willy Porter
Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee