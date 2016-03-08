Andrew Zanoni
Danceworks’ ‘Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture’ Indescribable in Other Terms
Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more
Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll’
Choreographer Gina Laurenzi has made fearless dances with Danceworks Performance Company for several years. Now she’ll also make them with a new Milwaukee company, the Gina Laurenzi Dance Project, which debuts Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Str... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Dance
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music