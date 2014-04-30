Andy Griffith
Carol Burnett Cracks Up
The vaults housing the archives of CBS’ long-running“Carol Burnett Show” (1967-1978) must be bursting: every few months bring a newmulti-disc DVD set.The latest, “The Carol Burnett Show: Carol’sCrack Ups,” include.. more
Apr 30, 2014 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Andy Griffith’s Capstone
Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more
Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Southern Charm
<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more
Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Havana Revisited: An Architectural Heritage (W.W. Norton), by Cathryn Griffith
Havana has long been a jewel among Caribbean cities; it could be argued that its distressed beauty has been preserved from “development” as an unintended consequence of Castro’s revolution. In the profusely and colorfully illustrated Hav more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Crazy Heart
The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Jones Island Serves as MWA’s ‘Isle of Inspiration’
The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, revealssome of the unusual history of this Mil #1 ,Art more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 3 Comments