RSS

Andy Griffith

 The vaults housing the archives of CBS’ long-running“Carol Burnett Show” (1967-1978) must be bursting: every few months bring a newmulti-disc DVD set.The latest, “The Carol Burnett Show: Carol’sCrack Ups,” include.. more

Apr 30, 2014 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more

Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more

Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10236.jpe

Havana has long been a jewel among Caribbean cities; it could be argued that its distressed beauty has been preserved from “development” as an unintended consequence of Castro’s revolution. In the profusely and colorfully illustrated Hav more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9599.jpe

The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage7892.jpe

The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, revealssome of the unusual history of this Mil #1 ,Art more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES