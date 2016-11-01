RSS

Andy Mitchell

chrisrockwood.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

andymitchell2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Daily Dose

,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES