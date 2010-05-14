RSS

Andy North

Bad Soviet Habits haunts Moct this month in the form of two performers. Identical T-shirts. Identical khakis. Identical Airwalk-esque sneakers�if there were more than two of them, Andy North and Kurt Hartwig would vaguely resemble some casual, mi.. more

May 14, 2010 10:22 PM Theater

A pleasant trip to Discovery World this past February 14th found my wife and I attending a live show about Nicola Tesla. Evidently, the show has been running for several months and I’ve been too busy to notice. Tesla Lives! covers some of the b.. more

Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage5332.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I&rsq without running to the can so’s to wash his hands first. ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

It's the turn of the new year, an occasion when many of us commit (or recommit) to investi Located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. For more information, visit www.intercontinentalmilwaukee. ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES