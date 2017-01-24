Andy Nunemaker
Podcast Highlights Milwaukee’s Most Interesting Characters
Off the Cuff interview with Richie Burke, founder and CEO of local digital marketing agency GoGeddit, after the launch of The GoGedders, a podcast featuring Burke interviewing prominent local entrepreneurs and community leaders. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:07 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
La Dolce Vita…Part II
Paul Masterson discusses reactions to the Donald Trump fundraiser recently held by gay businessman Andy Nunemaker. He touches on Nunemaker’s past support of Mitt Romney in 2012 and discusses errors in Nunemaker’s understanding of the candid... more
Oct 11, 2016 3:47 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
A Gay-Friendly Campaign Fundraiser?
Paul Masterson examines local gay business magnate Andy Nunemaker’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump and his plan to host a lavish fundraiser. He contends that Trump’s nominal support of the LGBTQ community is in deep contradiction to his... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:15 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Perple Rain’s Purple Rain
This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Local Music 1 Comments