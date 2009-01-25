Andy Vogel
Trains and Jazz Under Glass
The annual train show at the Domes (Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory) has become an annual pilgrimage for my extended family that lives anywhere in the Midwest. %uFFFD ,Traveling Shepherd more
Obama Likely to Satisfy Left Wing With Labor Appointment
From the Workforce Washington Blog: ,News more
How to Get a Good Job in a Bad Economy: 7 Recession Strategies
Job hunting is tough right now, but absolutely not impossible. The key to finding and keeping work in tough times is the same as in good times: action. The more positive action you take, the better your ,News more
Self Coaching Made Easy
Expert Tips from MilwaukeeJobs.com: Here's th What's working for me to achieve my goal? What do I need to change to ,News more
Oates: Insight the better bowl for UW
From Tom Oates at BadgerBeat.com: It's not going to be the Bowl Championshi,Sports more
DNR Report
Although figure from the DNR are not released until tomorrow, preliminary estimates put th December 11-14 antlerless deer only gun hunt ,News more
UW Bowl Eligible?
This post from BadgerBeat's Tom Mulhern sums up another delusional Bret living in Wisconsin (at least for the time being. Does he seriously th,Sports more
Opening Day - Wisconsin Deer Hunt
Here's a great first day report of gun season: Deer Hunt 2008: Opening day notes from the field DNR, ,Traveling Shepherd more
DNR report: Week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
State wildlife officials say hunters should be able to look forward to a good season. Even after a pretty tough winter in parts of the state, and a harvest of more than 520,000 deer last year, the deer h,Traveling Shepherd more
How To Interview over the Phone
Recently, one of my clients shared his experience with a phone interview that he was thrilled to receive. As the interview proceeded, Ben found he was talking to someone on a cell phone in rush hour traf,News more
Hunting the Ancient Sea Monster
A little more than 8,000 licenses had been sold so far for the spearing season, which begins Saturday, Feb. 14 on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes of Winneconne, Butte des Morts and Poygan.,Traveling Shepherd more
DNR report: Week of Nov. 13 to 19
The leaf drop is now nearly complete in southern Wisconsin, with mostly oaks still holding leaves. Smaller lakes, bays and ponds in the north have continued their trend toward ice up. Water temperatures ,Traveling Shepherd more
ESPN Describes a "Marquette Girl"
Sources: ESPN and USAToday ,Sports more
Tips on Finding Work in this Economy
#1: By Jason Alba, Courtesty of MilwaukeeJobs.com "Jason, you have to remember one thing. HR can smell blood from a mile away."&nb ,News more
Dennis Leary's Comments Taken Out of Context
Denis Leary tells Usmagazine.com that controversial comments ab Why We Suck: A Feel-Good Guide to Staying Fat, Loud, Lazy and Stupid ,News more
Woman denies Halloween candy to Obama supporters
From the Detroit Free Press: A Grosse Pointe Farms woman has doled out political tricks byrefusing Halloween treats to children whose parents support Democraticpreside,News more
Sarah Palin on SNL
Oneincluded Tina Fey as Palin, Mark Wahlberg, Alec Baldwin, and Palinherself. The other included a Palin rap complete with a moose and SarahPalin dancing. They're both worth watching, so here you go... ,News more
Party for Halloween Out of Town
How to see,Traveling Shepherd more
Beyond Fall in Door County
While Door County is best known for Spring, Summer, and Fall vacations, there's more to see and do in the off-season than you might imagine. ,Traveling Shepherd more
Presidential Playoffs
According to the Los Angeles Times,Sports more
