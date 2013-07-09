RSS

Andy Warhol: The Last Decade

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical .. more

Jul 9, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

At some point during the performance, I had begun to wonder whether or not I'd ever seen a production of Macbeth that I was satisfied with. I know I'd probably written positive reviews of the show in the past. (I seem to remember quite liking Jame.. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more

Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

May 26, 2013 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Themessage of the documentary Money and Medicine is that more is not better. TheU.S. spends over than 2.5 times more per person on healthcare than WesternEuropean nations, yet our health statistics are closer to Slovenia thanGermany.. more

Dec 10, 2012 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series, one of the area\'s longest running regional music showcases, has announced its 2012/2013 season schedule. Once again all concerts will take place at the Unitarian Church on 13800 N. Port Washington Road in M.. more

Aug 24, 2012 5:51 PM On Music

 Two Gentlemen of Verona is never given a whole lot of respect. It's generally considered to be one of Shakespeare's weakest plays. The ending n particular seems a bit at odds with itself and well . . . then there's the whole rape aspect of it .. more

Jun 28, 2012 12:51 PM Theater

<p> Maybe it's a measure of how constipated our culture has become that the '70s have begun to resemble a lost golden age of fashion and fun. At least back then, people didn't amuse themselves by tapping out short messages on their phones. Hey, m.. more

Jun 1, 2012 12:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Daniel Clowes wrote <em>Ghost World</em>, one of the 21st century\'s greatest films, from his comic book series of the same name. Suffused with loneliness and ineffable yearning for something (perhaps meaning in a world that offers little?),.. more

Apr 11, 2012 12:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

