Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Dinosaurs Come to the Domes
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical .. more
Jul 9, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Macbeth Wore Jungle Combat Boots: Door Shakespeare's MACBETH
At some point during the performance, I had begun to wonder whether or not I'd ever seen a production of Macbeth that I was satisfied with. I know I'd probably written positive reviews of the show in the past. (I seem to remember quite liking Jame.. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Altos Will Soundtrack a Silent Film Live at the Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Into Star Trek
May 26, 2013 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The End of Film?
Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more
Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
When Money Sickens Medicine
Themessage of the documentary Money and Medicine is that more is not better. TheU.S. spends over than 2.5 times more per person on healthcare than WesternEuropean nations, yet our health statistics are closer to Slovenia thanGermany.. more
Dec 10, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series Announces 20th Anniversary Lineup
The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series, one of the area\'s longest running regional music showcases, has announced its 2012/2013 season schedule. Once again all concerts will take place at the Unitarian Church on 13800 N. Port Washington Road in M.. more
Aug 24, 2012 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Two Gentlemen In The Park
Two Gentlemen of Verona is never given a whole lot of respect. It's generally considered to be one of Shakespeare's weakest plays. The ending n particular seems a bit at odds with itself and well . . . then there's the whole rape aspect of it .. more
Jun 28, 2012 12:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Halston Remembered
<p> Maybe it's a measure of how constipated our culture has become that the '70s have begun to resemble a lost golden age of fashion and fun. At least back then, people didn't amuse themselves by tapping out short messages on their phones. Hey, m.. more
Jun 1, 2012 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ghost World Chronicles
<p> Daniel Clowes wrote <em>Ghost World</em>, one of the 21st century\'s greatest films, from his comic book series of the same name. Suffused with loneliness and ineffable yearning for something (perhaps meaning in a world that offers little?),.. more
Apr 11, 2012 12:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
