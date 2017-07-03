RSS

Andy Warhol

dudleyhuppler.jpg.jpe

Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

dannysays.jpg.jpe

The documentary Danny Says shows that Danny Fields was a link between the gay underground, Andy Warhol and underground rock. The writer-DJ-A&R man signed MC5 and The Stooges and worked tirelessly to promote the CBGB’s scene. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:45 PM Home Movies

bookreview_becomingwarhol.jpg.jpe

Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM Books

artreview_elaineerickson_a.jpg.jpe

Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more

Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

theatrereview_kingofpop_photobyaaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more

May 5, 2015 10:06 PM Theater

curtains_thekingofpop.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

curtains_andywarhol.jpg.jpe

Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more

Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

haggerty.jpg.jpe

Mao Tse-tung, French can-can dancer Jane Avril and a 1980s businessman, along with a $1,000 bill, walk into a gallery more

Jul 9, 2014 1:25 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

alchemist.jpg.jpe

TheAlchemist Theatre is looking to dosomething really promising with its 2015 season. It’s still quite a few monthsaway, but the group has already been posting some pretty elaborate looks at itsretro future. Witness the promo video for the sea.. more

Jun 23, 2014 5:36 AM Theater

artpre.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition on American painter Thomas Sully is drawing its last breath on Jan. 5. Not sold? Perhaps the Thursday, Dec. 19, 30-minute, “Express Talk,” on some subjects of Sully’s celebrated portraits more

Dec 18, 2013 12:57 AM Visual Arts

warhol-new.jpg.jpe

Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more

Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Pop Art ennobled pop culture. This is its enduring legacy. No one could turn Campbell’s Soup Cans into icons of modern art like Andy Warhol. Much of Warhol’s work plays with the theme of the mass media’s mass production more

Dec 9, 2013 5:58 PM Visual Arts

music_gateway.jpg.jpe

Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more

Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM Music Feature

Nowadays, a TV detective show featuring a Roman Catholic priest (and his nun sidekick) as the sleuths might have a sinister edge. But back in the '80s, the “Father Dowling Mysteries” basked in innocence. The episodes on the Second Season DVD show .. more

Jul 23, 2012 11:16 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jul 22, 2012 1:45 AM Visual Arts

Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Visual Arts

<p> Maybe it's a measure of how constipated our culture has become that the '70s have begun to resemble a lost golden age of fashion and fun. At least back then, people didn't amuse themselves by tapping out short messages on their phones. Hey, m.. more

Jun 1, 2012 12:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7990.jpe

Feb 29, 2012 8:16 PM Daily Dose

About twenty years ago, my father was Assistant Artistic Director of the Organic Theatre in Chicago. At the time they were in the early planning stages of working on developing a projecta play about Ultra Violet. This particular Ultra Violet was.. more

Oct 25, 2011 4:14 AM Theater

