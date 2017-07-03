Andy Warhol
Remembering Wisconsin's Forgotten Gay Artist, Dudley Huppler
Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital 1.26
The documentary Danny Says shows that Danny Fields was a link between the gay underground, Andy Warhol and underground rock. The writer-DJ-A&R man signed MC5 and The Stooges and worked tirelessly to promote the CBGB’s scene. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:45 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Becoming Andy Warhol (Abrams ComicArts), by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan
Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Estelle Holleran’s ‘Fame’
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more
Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Andy Warhol, ‘King of Pop’
Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Human Body at the Haggerty
Mao Tse-tung, French can-can dancer Jane Avril and a 1980s businessman, along with a $1,000 bill, walk into a gallery more
Jul 9, 2014 1:25 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Maritime Merriment with Sheboygan’s Art Armada
The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Alchemist Reaches Back to Retro NYC for 2015
TheAlchemist Theatre is looking to dosomething really promising with its 2015 season. It’s still quite a few monthsaway, but the group has already been posting some pretty elaborate looks at itsretro future. Witness the promo video for the sea.. more
Jun 23, 2014 5:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Quick Take on Thomas Sully
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition on American painter Thomas Sully is drawing its last breath on Jan. 5. Not sold? Perhaps the Thursday, Dec. 19, 30-minute, “Express Talk,” on some subjects of Sully’s celebrated portraits more
Dec 18, 2013 12:57 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Warhol Paints Ten Jews of the Twentieth Century
Pop Art ennobled pop culture. This is its enduring legacy. No one could turn Campbell’s Soup Cans into icons of modern art like Andy Warhol. Much of Warhol’s work plays with the theme of the mass media’s mass production more
Dec 9, 2013 5:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Marilyn Manson Escapes His Funk
Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more
Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
More TV Mysteries
Nowadays, a TV detective show featuring a Roman Catholic priest (and his nun sidekick) as the sleuths might have a sinister edge. But back in the '80s, the “Father Dowling Mysteries” basked in innocence. The episodes on the Second Season DVD show .. more
Jul 23, 2012 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Reminisce With Patrick Farrell @ Tory Folliard
Jul 22, 2012 1:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Halston Remembered
<p> Maybe it's a measure of how constipated our culture has become that the '70s have begun to resemble a lost golden age of fashion and fun. At least back then, people didn't amuse themselves by tapping out short messages on their phones. Hey, m.. more
Jun 1, 2012 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 13: Grant v. Johnson
<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Willie Johnson Jr. and Bria Grant are vying to represent District 13 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 13? Verify your.. more
Feb 29, 2012 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Warhol As Horror in 2013
About twenty years ago, my father was Assistant Artistic Director of the Organic Theatre in Chicago. At the time they were in the early planning stages of working on developing a projecta play about Ultra Violet. This particular Ultra Violet was.. more
Oct 25, 2011 4:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater