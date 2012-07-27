Angela Fingard
Professor Lonsdale at Tenth Street
The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more
Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Imaginary Friend, Real Fun in UWM's 'Mr. Marmalade'
Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Chorus’ Moving ‘In Memoriam’
Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music