Angela Iannone
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Next Act Theatre’s Provocative Production About Unrest in L.A.
Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Edwin Booth and 'Macbeth' Explored by Theater Red
The big view of history can be ugly. To many, the name Edwin Booth sounds vaguely familiar. His brother John Wilkes Booth is better known. Both were actors. One assassinated Abraham Lincoln. The other was...Edwin Booth. Those who know the history .. more
May 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
Angela Iannone’s ‘Master Class’
Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more
Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th Year
“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more
Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Playing the Game of Theater
As Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its Ninth Annual Festival of One Act Plays, the thematic name of the game is, well, games. Make that “Game Night.” Seven short one acts, ranging from 12 to 20 minutes more
Jun 11, 2013 10:50 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Rosebud Cinema's 'Wow Factor'
The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
As You Like It In Door County
Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more
Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasing 'Patsy Cline' at Milwaukee Rep
Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep
Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Women Who Can't Sing For The Holidays
Anyone can claim to not be very good at singing. I’m fairly certain 90% of the population would diagnose themselves as being people who “can’t sing.” Be that as it may, a concert featuring 3 women who can’t sing would be kind of a disaster .. more
Nov 29, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Angela Iannone
The dynamic Angela Iannone is at her best in explosively dramatic roles. She can also delight with subtle depth, as she did as Katharine Hepburn for In Tandem's staging of the one-woman show Tea at Five. She's performed a wide range of char... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Celebration Over Insight
The Packers had just finished a game that put them at 7-0 on the seasona game that secured them on the top of the league for at least a couple more weeks. It was a Sunday nightlast night and the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre was filled with Packe.. more
Oct 24, 2011 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Extending the Grimm
As side projects for stage actors go, Elizabeth Shipe’s Reconstructing Grimm is an interesting labor of love. Shipe has proven to be a talented actress in a few high-profile local stage productions (most recently In Tandem’s Art of Murder.) In t.. more
Jul 11, 2011 7:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Scrap Of Paper At Whitewater
UW-Whitewater Theatre closes its season with a production of 19th century French playwright Victorien Sardou’s A Scrap of Paper. Sardou’s comedy involves itself with the romantic tumult that can result from, yes, a single unassuming scrap of pap.. more
Apr 20, 2011 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater