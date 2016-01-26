RSS

Angelina Jolie

635694609748919211-kfp3-sq6009-s1-001-fin.jpg.jpe

Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Film Clips

filmclips_unbroken.jpg.jpe

Angelina Jolie’s second film, Unbroken, as a director is based on the biography of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete and World War II veteran. more

Dec 28, 2014 8:00 PM Film Clips

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more

May 29, 2014 1:54 AM Film Clips

Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her roles usually demand acting. In Changeling, she plays Christine Collins, a mother whose panic quietly overtakes her denial when her nine-year old son doesn’t r.. more

Nov 1, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1868.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at a 12:05 p.m. Miller Park game Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES