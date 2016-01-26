Angelina Jolie
Film Clips: Fifty Shades of Black & Kung Fu Panda 3
Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Unbroken
Angelina Jolie’s second film, Unbroken, as a director is based on the biography of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete and World War II veteran. more
Dec 28, 2014 8:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Film Clips: May 28
Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more
May 29, 2014 1:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Changeling: Clint's Cold Case
Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her roles usually demand acting. In Changeling, she plays Christine Collins, a mother whose panic quietly overtakes her denial when her nine-year old son doesn’t r.. more
Nov 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at a 12:05 p.m. Miller Park game Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee