Angelina Krahn
Haggerty Museum of Art’s Subjective Truth
Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 2 Comments
‘Street Seen’ at Milwaukee Art Museum
“In the ’40s and intothe early ’50s, it was not terribly clear that Ame The Americans ,A&E Feature more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn A&E Feature
Haggerty Museum’s ‘Persian Visions’ Casts Iran in a Different Light
Split between thenortheast corner of the main floor and the second level of the Haggerty Museum, the predominantly figural worksaddress themes of identity, loss and war. Many photographs deal with memory,bridging the past and present throug... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Beyond Pop: Andy Warhol’s ‘Last Decade’
An American pop artist after Jasper Johns and RobertRauschenberg, Warhol’s heyday came in the 1960s. But by the time of his deathin 1987, he had yet to squander his 15 minutes of fame. His prolific outputduring the last 10 years of his life... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn A&E Feature
Maximum ’80s Art
The exhibition features several artists whose works are part of MAM's Contemporary Ar Gall Figurative Prints: 1980s Rewind ,Art more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Haggerty Museum’s ‘Jump Cut Pop’ Continues Cultural Critique
The sole video work in the show is 15 Reasons to Go to War, made by Evans in collaboration 15 Reasons to Go to War, ,Art more
Jul 28, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Historian John Gurda Explores ‘The World of the Brumders’
Many of the city's landmarks and industries bear the familiar names of Germans who arrived The ,Books more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books
Mary Nohl’s Independent Spirit, ‘Inside & Outside’
In Mary Nohl: Inside & Outside, authors Barbara Manger and Janine Smith provide a rare Mary Nohl: Inside & Outside, ,Books more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books 2 Comments
Brady Street Festival's Rich History
With the July 25 Brady Street Festival set for the near future, one can’t help but take a peek into ,Cover Story more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE
You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby
Editor Lilly Goren, associate professor of politics and global studies at CarrollUniversit You've Come a Long Way, Baby: Women, Politics, and Popular Culture ,Books more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books
Roy Staab Works in Concert With Nature
The breadth of Staab's oeuvre provides insight into his progression from blueprint-like, g Inova Dragon ,Art more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 1 Comments
Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm
OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE 2 Comments
Aleksandar Hemon’s “Love and Obstacles”
Born in Sarajevo in 1964, Hemon, as the story goes, began writing in English out of necess Love and Obstacles ,Books more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books
Les Leopold Explains the Looting of America
As the lengthy title of his second book would suggest, Les Leopold, author of The Looting The Looting of America: How Wall Street's Game of Fantasy Finance Destroyed Our Jobs, Pens ,Books more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Books
MAM’s “Class Pictures” Exhibit Captures High-School Experience
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cu Working ,Art more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Navigating Extremes
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured Fisticuffs ,Art more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Sleepy Sun @ The Stonefly Brewery
With a successful turn at South by Southwest last month and a devoted following in the Bay Embrace, ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
Pilsen Heads North
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for La Sirena, ,Art more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
The Solitary Life of Bonnie “Prince” Billy
In one incarnation or another, for the past 15 years, singer-songwriter Will Oldham has ma Beware, ,Music Feature more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Music Feature
Local Cross-Section
In "Milwaukee's Own," the Armoury Gallery's last show of 2008, Cassandra Smith a Space Debris: Objects of Desire (Hi-Vis Test #1) ,Art more
Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts