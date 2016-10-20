Angry Young Men Ltd.
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more
Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
Angry Young Men's Cavalcade of Blasphemy
The team that brought the world the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show returns to Soulstice this month for another evening of Full Frontal Puppetry. This months doubtlessly offbeat variety show comes with puppets and special guest Matt Zembrow.. more
Feb 29, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of the Puppets of the Living Dead
The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombies On My Birthday
Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more
Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Santa Cycle Rampage
It’s one of bike-friendly Milwaukee’s most unusual Christmas traditions: Every year cyclists hop on their bikes dressed as Santa and cruise from bar to bar spreading cheer and trying their best not to wipe out on ice-slickened roads. more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buckethead w/ Heatbox and Wolff
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head. He also claims to have been raised by chickens. His difficult and dense progressive metal riffs have earned th... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Marie Kohler Leads Theater Renaissance
Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff