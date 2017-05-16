RSS

Animal Farm

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more

Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Theater

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more

Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Theater

Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more

Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more

Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Theater

Backin the mid-19th century, Werner Trimborn and Jacob Kier purchased alime-producing property south of Milwaukee. They had quickly become the largestproducers of quality lime in Wisconsin. By the 1870s, there were 40 peopleworking there. Thin.. more

Jun 17, 2014 10:26 PM Theater

Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

