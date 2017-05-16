Animal Farm
First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer’s Market and More Animal Farm
TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more
Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Animal Farm at Trimborn Farm: Impressions
Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more
Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Animal Farm at Trinborn Farm
Backin the mid-19th century, Werner Trimborn and Jacob Kier purchased alime-producing property south of Milwaukee. They had quickly become the largestproducers of quality lime in Wisconsin. By the 1870s, there were 40 peopleworking there. Thin.. more
Jun 17, 2014 10:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dark Comedy in Milwaukee Chamber’s ‘Sweetest Swing in Baseball’
Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
