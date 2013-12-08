RSS

Animal Magnets

Play it loud is a rock cliché but beware of setting the volume too high on Step on Your Neck. The roar might tear off your head.Step on Your Neck, by Milwaukee’s Animal Magnets, is likely one of the most powerful rock ’n’ roll records out t... more

Dec 8, 2013 6:08 PM Album Reviews

  As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more

May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Theater

blogimage6855.jpe

Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES