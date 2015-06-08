Animals
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
'Draw Write Hear See!' at In Tandem Tomorrow
This coming Tuesday, In Tandem Theatre hosts The Longhand Project’s next show. Draw Write Hear See! is an improvisational program of music, theatre, storytelling and artwork. There are 14 artists. There are 14 writers. It’s a big project and it’s .. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Pets Alive Seeks Donations to Recoup Losses From Damaged Merchandise
The nonprofit Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) recently purchased 100community donation boxes for $776 ($476 for boxes and $300 for shipping) froman overseas vendor, but ended up receiving the shipment from the Chinesecompany Hotsun with much of the .. more
Nov 26, 2013 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Me and the Boss
Fans always have their reasons, and they oftensuppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, isparticular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different,and they have some.. more
Nov 14, 2013 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Life of Pi
No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more
Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
It’s a Jungle Out There: The Milwaukee County Zoo
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These and many other species of animals can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Growing from humble beginnings, the Milwaukee County Zoo has been a delight... more
Sep 27, 2012 11:49 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Milwaukee Public Museum's Entertaining 'Art and the Animal'
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's “Art and the Animal” exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society expl more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Elaine Zautke Visual Arts
Humane Society's Pacelle Shares 'The Bond'
With more than 11 million supporters in the United States, the Humane Society is doing its part to ensure a hopeful future for animals by helping to connect them with loving people. Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Money Game
The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee County's Neediest Animals May Just Find Homes
Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi... more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 1 Comments
Strap One On
Last weekend, we held a "Strap-On Sex 101" class at the Tool Shed. This was the first time that we had offered this particular workshop, and I was fascinated to see that it generated more phone and e-mail inquiries than any other class we'v... more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Various Artists
Singer and writerChhom Nimol has played a role in Cambodia’s reawakening with herE Electric Cambodia ,CD Reviews more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Eric Burdon and the Animals @ Briggs and Stratton
“I knew someone would cover this song at Summerfest,” myfriend moaned as &ldq good ,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Animals & 3 Dog Night
Attention earlyrisers: Can’t stay up until 11 p.m. to see tonight’s big Summerfest headliners?Eric Burdon feels your pain. That’s why his legendary oldies group, theAnimals, is performing at a sensible 6 p.m. tonight at the Briggs &Stratton Big B... more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let's go to the Milwaukee Zoo!
The comparatively mild weather (at least by Februarystandards) makes today a perfect day The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee