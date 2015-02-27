Animation
Neither Here Nor There Episode 1
Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Blackbox Visual Brings a Unique Aesthetic to Milwaukee
MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
Art Appreciation Expands for Children at the MAM
Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mr. Churro’s Mexican Bakery
Walk into Mr. Churro (2333 W. National Ave.) and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course, churros—Mexico’s answer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which is usually busy. Breakfast attr... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Lauderdale
Now,amid swirling and hopeful reports that Lauderdale’s been collaborating with Milwaukee’s own PaulCebar, he gives us a fiddle-crying, Kentucky-fried wash of strings and dustyheartaches. Opening with some ragged banjo and hot-potato rif,CD... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
On visiting Beloit and Appleton
Because of the double-header, it was late when we got home from our dayin Appleton, so I didn’t really elaborate, but I want to say somethings about the minor league games.We went to the BorderBattle the Timber Rattlers played at Miller Park an.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Up: The Summer's Great Animated Film
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult entendre. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar Studio h.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Meet Donald Duck
Competing with Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney’s first star, was an irascible waterfowl called Donald. “The Chronological Donald, Vol. 4” is a superbly presented finale to a DVD series devoted to Donald Duck’s many short subjects. Packaged in a metal c.. more
Dec 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Animation Show
Mike Judge helped usher in the animation renaissance of the ’90s with his inspired s Beavis and Butthead ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coming Together: Sex Toys for Two
I am a 26-year-old bisexual female.I just got into a relationship with a woman for the fir I am a 26-year-old bisexual female. ,SEXPress more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Community Art
A new exhibit at Villa Terrace displays pieces of Norse Pottery created during a re Journal of American Art Pottery Association, ,Art more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Brewers vs Reds notes
I was at that screaming fast game last night where we had spectacularseats. I'll have pics up tomorrow, since I just put up the Badger pics. *There's a guy on the Reds who's name is Jolbert Cabrera. He's fromColumbia. From some reason.. more
Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lake Michigan’s Value
Lake Michigan is more than a recreational attraction. It ,The New Economy more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Spike and Mike's Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation
The biggest name in the world of touring animation festivals, Spike and Mike’s Sick Civil War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee