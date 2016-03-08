RSS

The Japanese animated feature film Only Yesterday is structured like the human consciousness—the past informing the present and always liable to flood the mind’s eye. Unlike many such films, it makes no allusion to steam punk, Shinto spirit... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:55 PM Film Reviews

The Quasimondo

Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more

Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

The overlooked masterpiece of psychological suspense stars Robin Williams as a photo developer in a big box mart. He’s as blandly unremarkable as his surroundings until he develops an obsession for a young family more

May 20, 2013 1:28 AM Home Movies

 Anime,the distinctly Japanese genre of animation, is inherently subversive. Notnecessarily by supporting any particular ideology but for undermining theCartesian philosophy and aesthetics that insists upon dividing the world intwo.. more

Mar 20, 2013 9:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Oh sweet Jesus, I can't wait for Mass Effect 3 to come out. It's reached a point where I can't even enjoy other games for more than a few hours. Here is Asura's Wrath, a perfectly commendable game with colorful graphics, sleek style, a more

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Early Music Now has brought Anonymous 4 back to Milwaukee for theirholiday-themed concert The ,Classical Music/Dance more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

For years, Japanese anime has been all the rage in Western mass culture (Pokemon) and among the cognoscenti (Akira). As far back as the 1960s anime began penetrating America. One early example was the popular TV cartoon series “Gigantor.” The in.. more

Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Though he lost to instant-joke Taylor Hicks, Chris Daughtry proved to be the real winner of the 2006 season of “American Idol,” recording a number one album and becoming a bona fide star thanks ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments

From Godzilla through Ghost in the Shell, from movies through television and video games, Japanese science fiction has found avid audiences beyond the home islands as its exponents explored uncharted lands of the imagination. It has also influenc.. more

May 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The local alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene will play an official release party for their White China ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

