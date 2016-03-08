Anime
Sweet Memories of ‘Only Yesterday’
The Japanese animated feature film Only Yesterday is structured like the human consciousness—the past informing the present and always liable to flood the mind’s eye. Unlike many such films, it makes no allusion to steam punk, Shinto spirit... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Anime Horror Cosplay Auditions Tonight with Quasimondo
Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more
Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Home Moves/Out on Digital: May 20
The overlooked masterpiece of psychological suspense stars Robin Williams as a photo developer in a big box mart. He’s as blandly unremarkable as his surroundings until he develops an obsession for a young family more
May 20, 2013 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Radical Sight Lines
Anime,the distinctly Japanese genre of animation, is inherently subversive. Notnecessarily by supporting any particular ideology but for undermining theCartesian philosophy and aesthetics that insists upon dividing the world intwo.. more
Mar 20, 2013 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Asura's Wrath
Oh sweet Jesus, I can't wait for Mass Effect 3 to come out. It's reached a point where I can't even enjoy other games for more than a few hours. Here is Asura's Wrath, a perfectly commendable game with colorful graphics, sleek style, a more
Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Concerts By Early Music Now, Bel Canto Chorus
Early Music Now has brought Anonymous 4 back to Milwaukee for theirholiday-themed concert The ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
2000: An Anime Odyssey
For years, Japanese anime has been all the rage in Western mass culture (Pokemon) and among the cognoscenti (Akira). As far back as the 1960s anime began penetrating America. One early example was the popular TV cartoon series “Gigantor.” The in.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chris Daughtry
Though he lost to instant-joke Taylor Hicks, Chris Daughtry proved to be the real winner of the 2006 season of “American Idol,” recording a number one album and becoming a bona fide star thanks ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments
Robot Ghosts in Japanese Science Fiction
From Godzilla through Ghost in the Shell, from movies through television and video games, Japanese science fiction has found avid audiences beyond the home islands as its exponents explored uncharted lands of the imagination. It has also influenc.. more
May 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fever Marlene Listening Party
The local alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene will play an official release party for their White China ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee