Anja Notanja Sieger
Hit the Road Jack
Ruthie answers a question from a reader trying to determine whether his new boyfriend is abusive. Exciting upcoming events include a kink party at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 13; The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 39th anniversary at the Oriental Thea... more
Jan 10, 2017 3:03 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery
Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Danceworks Matches Art to Art
The annual Danceworks Art to Art concert of new work by choreographers partnered with artists from other disciplines is always issue laden and interesting. Nothing lasts more
Aug 5, 2014 9:48 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Narrating at the Pfister Hotel
When one thinks of Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, descriptions like “elegant,” “glamorous” and “lavish” come to mind. And though this brilliance has made the Pfister a jewel of our city, it is also unique because of its wonderful narra... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Songs for the Soul
For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Harley’s Troubles: It’s Not State Taxes
Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments