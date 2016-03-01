RSS

Ann Walsh Bradley

Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM News Features 5 Comments

It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

The re-election of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who regularly dissents from the court’s brazenly corrupt majority, is a necessary first step toward cleaning up the court. That’s because Rock County Circuit Judge James ... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:20 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 8 Comments

After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM News Features

Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more

Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM News Features

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more

Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Taking Liberties

Now that Gov. Scott Walker has survived a recall attempt, will the people and elected officials of Wisconsin start to... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court invented all those dreaded legal technicalities and loopholes—hated by conservatives... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Sep 1, 2011 6:48 PM Daily Dose

