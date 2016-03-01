Ann Walsh Bradley
Don’t Let the GOP Stop You from Voting
Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
State Supreme Court Cracks Down on Whistleblowers
Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Ann Walsh Bradley Wins, But the Supreme Court Will Be Transformed
It wasn’t terribly shocking that state Supreme CourtJustice Ann Walsh Bradley won re-election and will serve another 10-yearterm on the court. She hadname recognition, a lot of good will behind her, and a well-organizedcampaign. In contrast, h.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Cleaning Up an Openly Corrupt Supreme Court
The re-election of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who regularly dissents from the court’s brazenly corrupt majority, is a necessary first step toward cleaning up the court. That’s because Rock County Circuit Judge James ... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:20 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
You Be the Judge
After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supreme Court Candidates Spar Over Justice Prosser’s Ethics Complaint
Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more
Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Justice for Sale
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more
Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Can Mediation Bridge Wisconsin's Divisions?
Now that Gov. Scott Walker has survived a recall attempt, will the people and elected officials of Wisconsin start to... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Get Out of Jail Free
The U.S. Supreme Court invented all those dreaded legal technicalities and loopholes—hated by conservatives... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Why I Don't Believe Mike Gableman
Sep 1, 2011 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Hold Steady @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
With their forceful classic-rock riffage and affable stage presence, The Hold Steady has deservedly earned the title “world’s greatest bar band.” They're exactly the type of group that inspires you to lift a beer in appreciation and buy more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Andreas Delfs’ Farewell Record
Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra infuses the Caribbean rhythms of his island home into Jubilo ,Classical Review more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music 8 Comments