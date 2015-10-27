Anna Bisch
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UWM Theatre’s production of Macbeth came and went in a single weekend at Kenilworth Studio 508. Set in an ambiguous contemporary age, Shakespeare’s tragedy was immersed in leather and denim. On,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UWM’s ‘Anton in Show Business’
A sign posted onstage at the UW-Milwaukee theater department’s production of Anton in Show Business read, “Do something about it or get the fuck out!” Jane Martin’s more
Oct 16, 2014 3:46 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Ibsen’s Odyssey in America
Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Selena Milewski Theater