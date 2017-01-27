Anna Figlesthaler
Bourbon, the Bard and Midsummer in the Middle of Winter
Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Radium Girl drama with the Umbrella Group Next Month
We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more
Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Kicking the Dickens A Second Time
The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist searches for the killer in ‘Closing Night’
The Alchemist Theatre plays host to a classy and immersive dramatic murder mystery game this October with Closing Night. The stage is everywhere as audience members circulate throughout the ground floor and basement of the building, looking... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lear Laid Bare
Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more
Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kicking the Dickens in Bay View
Alchemist Theatre presents an improv comedy alternative to tired re-mountings of other Christmas shows that dominate many stages. A cast of five perform one hour of improv split into two acts. Act one contains short more
Dec 13, 2012 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy
Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more
Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Theatre's Witty 'Help Wanted'
Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
NYE 2011 and After Party
Head ‘Into the Woods’ With Sondheim, Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater