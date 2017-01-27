RSS

Anna Figlesthaler

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more

Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre plays host to a classy and immersive dramatic murder mystery game this October with Closing Night. The stage is everywhere as audience members circulate throughout the ground floor and basement of the building, looking... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:25 AM Theater

Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more

Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more

Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

Alchemist Theatre presents an improv comedy alternative to tired re-mountings of other Christmas shows that dominate many stages. A cast of five perform one hour of improv split into two acts. Act one contains short more

Dec 13, 2012 4:00 PM Theater

Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more

Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Theater

Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

